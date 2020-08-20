Harris' husband Doug Emhoff calls for "more than a win"

Kamala Harris's spouse, Doug Emhoff, is stepping into his public role by increasing pressure on the ticket, saying that margin matters in the Democrats' potential victory in November.

Driving the news: Emhoff, who took a leave of absence from his law firm job, signaled that he'll take an active role in the campaign at his first public event, when he spoke to LGBTQ activists Thursday afternoon.

"We need to do more than win," Emhoff said, according to a pool report. "We need a mandate to show this president doesn't define who our country is."

What he's saying: Emhoff, like Todd Palin in 2008, acknowledged that it may take some time to feel comfortable with his new campaign persona.

"Okay, time for some real talk first," Emhoff said. "Being out here on the presidential campaign trail talking about Joe and Kamala is not something I've ever really expected to be doing."

Of note: There's some confusion on what to call him should Biden and Harris win the general election.