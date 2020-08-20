1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Harris' husband Doug Emhoff calls for "more than a win"

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty Images

Kamala Harris's spouse, Doug Emhoff, is stepping into his public role by increasing pressure on the ticket, saying that margin matters in the Democrats' potential victory in November.

Driving the news: Emhoff, who took a leave of absence from his law firm job, signaled that he'll take an active role in the campaign at his first public event, when he spoke to LGBTQ activists Thursday afternoon.

  • "We need to do more than win," Emhoff said, according to a pool report. "We need a mandate to show this president doesn't define who our country is." 

What he's saying: Emhoff, like Todd Palin in 2008, acknowledged that it may take some time to feel comfortable with his new campaign persona.

  • "Okay, time for some real talk first," Emhoff said. "Being out here on the presidential campaign trail talking about Joe and Kamala is not something I've ever really expected to be doing."

Of note: There's some confusion on what to call him should Biden and Harris win the general election.

  • Emhoff said that he and Harris will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this Saturday.
  • When he got engaged, none other than Biden called and left him a congratulatory message, which he still has.
  • "We've become one big happy modern family, just trying to make it work like everyone else. "

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonAlexi McCammond
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama's DNC speeches

Photos: Drew Angerer; Scott Olson via Getty Images

Former President Obama will tell Americans tonight that "democracy itself is on the line," setting the stage for a heavily personal and biographical appeal by Kamala Harris "for people to see themselves in her speech," advisers to both tell Axios.

Driving the news: Each is speaking on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention — with Harris capping the night when she formally accepts the vice presidential nomination on Joe Biden's ticket.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign requests call with debate commission, Biden campaign

Presidential Trump on the debate stage during his 2016 presidential campaign. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign is taking yet another crack at the Commission on Presidential Debates in its unsuccessful push to move up the start of the general election debates — this time asking for a conference call with Joe Biden's campaign to at least talk about it.

Why it matters: The president's campaign team views the debates as the key opportunity left to sway voters before the November election, and given the anticipated surge in early voting, they want to give as many Biden-leaning voters as possible a reason to think twice before they cast their ballots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow