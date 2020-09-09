49 mins ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash learns how to play fetch with new PetSmart partnership

Similarly to food and groceries, pet food and other items are necessary and recurring purchases for pet owners. Photo: Lynne Gilbert/Getty Images

DoorDash is branching out from food and grocery delivery with a new partnership with PetSmart to provide same-day delivery in more than 1,400 stores.

Why it matters: DoorDash is reportedly gearing up to go public soon (it confidentially filed with regulators for an IPO in February). Expanding its business could broaden the company's appeal to investors.

Background: DoorDash is far from the first company to turn to non-food retail in search of additional revenue streams.

  • Uber provided delivery services to retailers and merchants for a few years before shuttering its UberEverything business, while Postmates has inked a number of deals with the likes of Apple’s stores.
  • DoorDash itself has a bit of experience with delivering drugstore items via its partnerships with Walgreens and Walmart, and delivering flowers through its delivery service for businesses.

Between the lines: Despite food delivery's boom during the current pandemic as Americans stay home much more, it's probably wise for a company like DoorDash to expand into additional categories.

  • Similarly to food and groceries, pet food and other items are necessary and recurring purchases for pet owners.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Sep 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2020 holiday buying season is expected to be like no other: An avalanche of ecommerce deliveries, merchants running promotions earlier than ever, and tight crowd controls on Black Friday.

Why it matters: Retailers desperately need the revenue from this critical time of year — and they fear that overwhelmed package-delivery services will leave their customers high and dry (and angry).

Orion Rummler
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democratic probe finds mail-order pharmacies reported USPS drug delivery delays

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

An investigation by Senate Democrats published Wednesday found that there were "significant" U.S. Postal Service delays this summer for mail-order prescription drugs, according to information provided by five major pharmacies.

Why it matters: Demand for mailed prescriptions has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, per the report by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

