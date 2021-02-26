Sign up for our daily briefing

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on his company's post-pandemic future

DoorDash's business boomed in the pandemic, becoming a literal lifeline to many. Now it faces big questions as restaurants reopen.

Axios Re:Cap talks to CEO Tony Xu about the future of his company and the broader restaurant and e-commerce industries.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Feb 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

DoorDash, Airbnb beat revenue expectations in first post-IPO quarter

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Both DoorDash and Airbnb beat analyst revenue expectations on Thursday in their first quarter as public companies. Both also have significant losses, which they attribute mostly to IPO-related costs and stock-based compensation.

Why it matters: The two companies became Silicon Valley darlings amid the pandemic as they capitalized on resulting consumer trends.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Kia Kokalitcheva
Feb 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

DoorDash says delivery drivers are earning more after Prop. 22

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Food delivery company DoorDash says that in January, its couriers in California netted on average 30% more in hourly earnings than they did in 2020 prior to the passage of Prop. 22 in November.

Why it matters: Much of the companies' pitch to voters was that Prop. 22 — which allowed gig economy firms to treat workers as contractors rather than employees — would translate to higher earnings for workers, but has faced skepticism from some drivers and critics of the industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
27 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.