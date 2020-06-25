20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump family's attempt to halt tell-all book blocked by New York judge

President Trump disembarks from Air Force One in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 25. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump family's attempt to block the publication of a forthcoming tell-all book by the president's niece was blocked on Thursday by a New York City judge, AP reports.

Driving the news: "She's not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan this week, referring to Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's deceased oldest brother. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure."

  • Trump said that his niece's nondisclosure agreement with him was a "very powerful one. ... It covers everything."

Details: Judge Peter Kelly ruled on Thursday that "the Surrogates Court lacked jurisdiction in this case," per AP.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 9,506,788 — Total deaths: 484,406 — Total recoveries — 4,786,056Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m ET: 2,407,167 — Total deaths: 122,370 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  4. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  5. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  6. 🐎 Sports: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
32 mins ago - Science

Where the science stands on using face masks against coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Scientific evidence shows face masks can help to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the nuances and changes in messaging about their use are complicating public health efforts.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the U.S., but politics, distrust in public health advice and science are coming to a head over face masks.

Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Image

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC director Robert Redfield said.

