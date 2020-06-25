The Trump family's attempt to block the publication of a forthcoming tell-all book by the president's niece was blocked on Thursday by a New York City judge, AP reports.

Driving the news: "She's not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan this week, referring to Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's deceased oldest brother. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure."

Trump said that his niece's nondisclosure agreement with him was a "very powerful one. ... It covers everything."

Details: Judge Peter Kelly ruled on Thursday that "the Surrogates Court lacked jurisdiction in this case," per AP.

"Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" is slated to be published by Simon & Schuster on July 28.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

