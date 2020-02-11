Dominion joins power giants' net-zero carbon emissions push

The huge utility Dominion Energy vowed Tuesday to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Virginia-headquartered Dominion has ranked among the country's 10 largest power generators and operates in 18 states.

They're joining a growing list of utility giants making long-term emissions pledges.

Others with net-zero commitments or carbon-free pledges by midcentury include Duke, Xcel Energy, Arizona Public Service, and DTE Energy.

What's next: "The company will focus not only on driving toward the 2050 goal, but on achieving near-term progress, particularly on methane emissions," the announcement states.

It includes a nearer-term goal of cutting emissions of methane, a highly potent planet-warmer, by 65% by 2030.

The big picture: Dominion — whose fleet includes coal, gas, nuclear and renewables — said it plans to meet the overall goal with a menu of strategies.