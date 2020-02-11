52 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Dominion joins power giants' net-zero carbon emissions push

Ben Geman

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

The huge utility Dominion Energy vowed Tuesday to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Virginia-headquartered Dominion has ranked among the country's 10 largest power generators and operates in 18 states.

  • They're joining a growing list of utility giants making long-term emissions pledges.
  • Others with net-zero commitments or carbon-free pledges by midcentury include Duke, Xcel Energy, Arizona Public Service, and DTE Energy.

What's next: "The company will focus not only on driving toward the 2050 goal, but on achieving near-term progress, particularly on methane emissions," the announcement states.

  • It includes a nearer-term goal of cutting emissions of methane, a highly potent planet-warmer, by 65% by 2030.

The big picture: Dominion — whose fleet includes coal, gas, nuclear and renewables — said it plans to meet the overall goal with a menu of strategies.

  • That includes its power generation — such as more renewables investments and nuclear plant life extensions — but also more efforts to spur emissions cuts in other industries.
  • On the transportation side, they're exploring faster EV charging deployment; boosting their existing electric school bus program; and use of gas and hydrogen in heavy vehicles.
  • They aim to help industrial energy users move away from coal and oil with natural gas, and to expand their work with agriculture sector on methane capture.
  • Over the long-term, they're citing the potential for tech like carbon capture, large-scale storage, and new reactor technologies.

