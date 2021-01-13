Dollar General will pay staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Dollar General is offering four hours of pay to its 157,000 employees if they get a coronavirus vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why it matters: The company is one of the first major retailers to incentivize its employees to receive the vaccine. Stores and businesses that have frontline workers are currently vying for accelerated access to vaccines — hoping that early inoculation could boost customer confidence.
- But Dollar General will stop short of requiring its employees to receive the vaccine.
Between the lines: Having an equivalent of paid time off to go and receive the vaccine could help hourly workers who struggle with transportation or child care.