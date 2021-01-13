Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Dollar General will pay staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dollar General is offering four hours of pay to its 157,000 employees if they get a coronavirus vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The company is one of the first major retailers to incentivize its employees to receive the vaccine. Stores and businesses that have frontline workers are currently vying for accelerated access to vaccines — hoping that early inoculation could boost customer confidence.

  • But Dollar General will stop short of requiring its employees to receive the vaccine.

Between the lines: Having an equivalent of paid time off to go and receive the vaccine could help hourly workers who struggle with transportation or child care.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 12, 2021 - Economy & Business

For all the fuss, the dollar rally has been underwhelming so far

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar index rose for the fourth straight session on Monday, worrying investors that the recent rally that has sent the dollar lower as stocks have risen higher could be coming undone.

What they're saying: "The appreciation of the dollar is coming at a time of not only rising yields but a risk-off period created by heightened uncertainty about political developments in the U.S.," Paresh Upadhyaya, director of currency strategy and portfolio manager for Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, told Reuters.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siege

Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Wednesday that beginning Jan. 14, its platforms will block all political ads, as well as any related to the Capitol insurrection, "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration," according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Political ad bans are designed to curb confusion and misinformation surrounding highly sensitive events. Google says a limited version of its "sensitive event" policies went into effect after the violent events in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow