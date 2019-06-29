Amid allegations of poor quality work and "cutting corners," anonymous sources told the Seattle Times that the Department of Justice issued subpoenas in early June for Boeing records concerning production details of the 787 Dreamliner at a plant in South Carolina.

Why it matters: This "significantly widens the scope of the DOJ’s scrutiny of safety issues at Boeing," according to the Seattle Times. "While there are differences in the 737 and 787 matters, prosecutors are likely looking into whether broad cultural problems run throughout the company," per a Times' source.