Supreme Court hears arguments from doctors over opioid prescriptions

Lawyers for two doctors convicted of illegal opioid prescribing will argue their cases today before the U.S. Supreme Court, with potentially big implications for the medical profession, the NYT reports.

Why it matters: The opioid crisis, which originated with prescription drug abuse, has led to a crackdown on excessive prescribing. But it's also made it harder for patients with chronic pain to get access to the medication they need, advocates say, in part because doctors are afraid of the legal risks.

What we're watching: The lawyers will ask the court to overturn the doctors' convictions and establish a standard that allows doctors to raise a "good faith" defense.