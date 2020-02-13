2 hours ago - Health

How doctors have shaped the fight around surprise medical bills

Caitlin Owens

Doctors' extensive lobbying on surprise medical bills is partly to blame for Congress' inaction on the issue, reports Kaiser Health News.

Why it matters: "As Congress begins its 2020 legislative session, there is evidence the doctors' message has been received: The bills with the most momentum are making more and more concessions to physicians."

The big picture: Many of the doctors involved in the surprise billing fight are employed by private equity-backed companies.

  • Doctors' voices have a distinct power compared to other industry lobbyists, as they're the ones providing care to patients.
  • Their message to lawmakers, one doctor told Rachana, is that "we just want to be paid a fair amount for the services rendered."

Reality check: Study after study has shown that the doctors that tend to send the most surprise bills also get paid more than other specialties.

  • One study found that four specialties that are often out-of-network raise employer insurance spending by 3.4%.
  • These other specialties — the ones that don't tend to be paid private insurance rates multiple times the amount that Medicare pays — somehow manage to get by.
  • And the relationship to high payment rates and surprise billing isn't random. Researchers say that the potential of surprise bills gives doctors greater negotiating leverage against insurers. One major physician staffing firm admitted as much to lawmakers last year.

Caitlin Owens

ER doctors' pay raises outpace other specialists

Data: Urban Institute; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Emergency doctors — which are at the center of the surprise billing debate — saw their compensation go up more than any other physician specialty between 2013 and 2017.

Why it matters: This translates into higher health care costs, which we all pay for through our taxes, premiums and out-of-pocket spending.

Caitlin Owens

White House seems to back insurers in fight over surprise bills

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

In the debate over surprise medical bills, the White House said today it's "concerned that a push to overuse arbitration will raise healthcare costs" — indicating that it's not on board with the approach doctors and hospitals prefer.

The big picture: Congress is gridlocked between two approaches, pitting insurers against providers. White House spokesman Judd Deere also said the administration believes surprise bills from air ambulances should be addressed in the same legislation.

Caitlin Owens

Senate Republicans are divided on drug costs and surprise medical bills

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that Senate Republicans are divided on bipartisan bills to address both drug costs and surprise bills, The Hill reports.

The big picture: The White House vocally supports the bipartisan drug pricing bill by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Wyden.

