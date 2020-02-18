Intelligence lawyer who blocked Ukraine whistleblower complaint to resign

Jason Klitenic, the top lawyer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), is resigning from his position, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: Klitenic wrote a letter to the top lawmakers on the Senate and House Intelligence committees in September informing them that — after consulting with the Justice Department — acting DNI Joseph Maguire would not turn over the whistleblower complaint about President Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) effort to obtain the complaint was ultimately successful and led to Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The big picture: Klitenic's departure comes as acting DNI Joseph Maguire approaches a March 11 deadline to continue in his role, since he can only serve in an acting position for a limited period.