Intelligence lawyer who blocked Ukraine whistleblower complaint to resign
Adam Schiff. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jason Klitenic, the top lawyer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), is resigning from his position, Politico first reported.
Why it matters: Klitenic wrote a letter to the top lawmakers on the Senate and House Intelligence committees in September informing them that — after consulting with the Justice Department — acting DNI Joseph Maguire would not turn over the whistleblower complaint about President Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,
- House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) effort to obtain the complaint was ultimately successful and led to Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The big picture: Klitenic's departure comes as acting DNI Joseph Maguire approaches a March 11 deadline to continue in his role, since he can only serve in an acting position for a limited period.
- It "shrinks the pool of Senate-confirmed officials eligible to succeed Maguire as acting DNI, should his term expire without a permanent replacement," according to Politico.