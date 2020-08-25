49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TV ratings plummet for Democratic convention

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

TV viewership for the Democratic National Convention was down about 17% on average this year across all four nights compared to 2016.

Why it matters: The drop is likely attributable, at least in part, to the virtual nature of the convention and the plethora of streaming and digital viewing options that exist today.

  • About 15% fewer American households have Pay-TV now than they did then.
  • Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention drew the highest ratings of any night during the four-day event, according to Nielsen ratings.

Details: MSNBC received the most total viewers among all networks, cable and broadcast, across the four-day event. Fox, which usually dominates the evening primetime hours in viewership, lagged way behind.

The big picture: The numbers show how a growing sense of partisan news consumption in America may have curtailed viewership.

  • The ratings drop was weighted more heavily to massive decreases in viewership of traditional broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and ABC, compared to cable, which typically has more politically-active viewers.

Be smart: There's no way of measuring exactly how many people streamed the convention or watched clips of it on social channels, but presumably, millions more Americans tuned in online.

  • The Biden campaign told CNN that over four days, there were roughly 35.5 million livestream views combined over the online platforms of organizations that streamed the convention.

Alayna Treene
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches massive digital ad buy for convention week

Screengrab from Trump campaign ad

The Trump campaign is going all in on digital advertising for the Republican National Convention, with plans to again take over the YouTube masthead and flood Facebook, Google and streaming services like Hulu with pro-Trump messaging.

The big picture: The massive digital ad buy — which is in the high seven figures, according to the campaign — will complement the Trumpian production planned for each night of the convention this week.

Jonathan Swan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

This week's Republican National Convention will be The Trump Show from start to finish, aiming for ratings-juicing stunts, attention-grabbing speeches from MAGA stars, and executive power as performance art, people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What to expect: "Think of each night like an episode," says one source. "And what would an episode be without an appearance from the star?"

Sara FischerRashaan AyeshAlayna Treene
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Networks use live fact-checking during first night of RNC

Screen shot from MSNBC coverage in the 9:00 p.m. hour

MSNBC and CNN cut away from live coverage of the Republican National Convention several times on Monday night in order to fact-check claims made by speakers. Fox News also cut away from several speeches, but didn't fact-check claims as aggressively.

Why it matters: There's been an ongoing debate amongst media insiders — and an advocacy campaign from progressive groups — about whether news networks should feel compelled to cut away from the RNC.

