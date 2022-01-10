The Democratic National Committee has hired Steve Tran, a cybersecurity executive and former law enforcement official to be its new chief security officer.

Why it matters: Cybersecurity threats have emerged as a major point of risk for political parties, a fact brought to light by hacks during the 2016 election.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring my experience and expertise to help the DNC and its mission," Tran said in a statement to Axios. "It's the biggest mission I've ever been a part of, and I'm eager to jump in and get started in this critically important work."

Between the lines: Tran was most recently information security chief for MGM and also worked for Fox Studios. He fills a spot vacated when Bob Lord left last spring.