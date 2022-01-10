Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: DNC taps MGM exec as security chief

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Courtesy: Democratic National Committee

The Democratic National Committee has hired Steve Tran, a cybersecurity executive and former law enforcement official to be its new chief security officer.

Why it matters: Cybersecurity threats have emerged as a major point of risk for political parties, a fact brought to light by hacks during the 2016 election.

  • "I couldn't be more excited to bring my experience and expertise to help the DNC and its mission," Tran said in a statement to Axios. "It's the biggest mission I've ever been a part of, and I'm eager to jump in and get started in this critically important work."

Between the lines: Tran was most recently information security chief for MGM and also worked for Fox Studios. He fills a spot vacated when Bob Lord left last spring.

  • "Democrats across the ecosystem can feel confident that our security is in good hands," DNC executive director Sam Cornale told Axios.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
14 mins ago - World

U.S. and Russia exchange warnings after first round of security talks

U.S> Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Photo: Denis Balibouse/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Top U.S. and Russian officials stuck to their red lines during nearly eight hours of security talks in Geneva on Monday, with the U.S. ruling out limits to NATO expansion and Russia warning that it would respond to a diplomatic failure with a "military-technical solution."

The big picture: The talks — which Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman insisted were "not what we could call a negotiation" — kick off a week of urgent diplomacy intended to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
60 mins ago - World

Kazakhstan president says he'll provide proof of "attempted coup"

Tokayev (center, at front) is inaugurated as president in 2019 as Nazarbayev (top right) looks on. Photo: Pavel Aleksandrov/TASS via Getty

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed Monday that unnamed actors had orchestrated an "attempted coup d’etat" against him and said he would soon provide evidence.

What's happening: Authorities announced Saturday that powerful intelligence chief Karim Massimov — a close ally of former dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev — had been arrested on suspicion of treason. Nazarbayev has himself vanished from view after being ousted last Wednesday from his role as head of the security council.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis — What to watch at JPM22 — Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal — AOC tests positive for COVID-19 — City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics.
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)

