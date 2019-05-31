DNC to require each 2020 debate to feature at least 1 woman moderator

The Democratic National Committee announced a new requirement on Thursday that each of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates will include at least 1 female moderator, Refinery29 reports.

Why it matters: Fresh off 2018's "Year of the Woman," 6 females have entered the 2020 presidential race — more than ever before. The DNC has taken action to help guarantee the debates during this election cycle touch on topics such as child care and paid family leave.