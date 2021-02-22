Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams

Sign up for our daily briefing
Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to keep his Australian Open dominance intact — nine finals, nine championships.
Why it matters: Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two away from the men's record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only Nadal has won a single Slam more often (13x at Roland-Garros).
The big picture: The Big 3 have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams — and 15 of the last 16. Since Federer's first Slam in 2003, they've lost back-to-back titles just once (2016 Wimbledon and U.S. Open).
Looking ahead: Djokovic, 33, has spent his career in the shadow of Federer, 39, and Nadal, 34, as the de facto bronze medalist on the all-time podium.
- And yet, considering he's the youngest and currently the most dominant (5-0 in his last five Australian Opens and Wimbledons), he seems destined to win the most Grand Slams of the three.
- The bottom line: The Big 3 are a gift from the sports gods. How often do we get to watch a G.O.A.T. debate play out in real-time like this?