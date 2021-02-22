Sign up for our daily briefing

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Table: Axios Visuals

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to keep his Australian Open dominance intact — nine finals, nine championships.

Why it matters: Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two away from the men's record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only Nadal has won a single Slam more often (13x at Roland-Garros).

The big picture: The Big 3 have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams — and 15 of the last 16. Since Federer's first Slam in 2003, they've lost back-to-back titles just once (2016 Wimbledon and U.S. Open).

Looking ahead: Djokovic, 33, has spent his career in the shadow of Federer, 39, and Nadal, 34, as the de facto bronze medalist on the all-time podium.

  • And yet, considering he's the youngest and currently the most dominant (5-0 in his last five Australian Opens and Wimbledons), he seems destined to win the most Grand Slams of the three.
  • The bottom line: The Big 3 are a gift from the sports gods. How often do we get to watch a G.O.A.T. debate play out in real-time like this?

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Outside raises $150 million from Sequoia Capital

Outside

Pocket Outdoor Media, the 4-year-old media company that's home to 22 active lifestyle publications and several technology groups, announced a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital to fuel acquisitions.

Driving the news: The company is also announcing the purchase of five outdoor sports media and tech companies and is changing its name to reflect the branding of one of those companies, "Outside."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas power crisis spurs flurry of investigations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investigations of the Texas electricity crisis — a disaster with fatal consequences — are proliferating in the state and the Beltway.

Why it matters: The inquiries could bring regulatory changes to Texas' independent grid aimed at better preparation for extreme weather.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. growth expectations are going through the roof

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Expectations for U.S. growth in the first quarter, for the year and even for 2022 are roaring higher as economists race to price in the impact of big government spending, vaccinations and higher inflation.

Why it matters: These bullish expectations are unusual — not only are they historically high, even given the large contraction the country suffered in 2020, but also because they seem to completely disregard any fears of the weak U.S. labor market or rising prices to get in the way.

