The Dixie Chicks change name to The Chicks

Country group Dixie Chicks changed their name Thursday to simply The Chicks due to the word's connection to a Civil War-era song linked to the Confederacy.

Why it matters: It comes amid a nationwide cultural shift, which has seen governments, companies and individuals around the country rethink names and symbols with links to racism.

  • While Dixie is a nickname for the South generally, "Dixie" is also a song that became popular via minstrel shows in the 1850s — ultimately becoming a de facto anthem of the Confederacy.

What they're saying: The band made no formal announcement about the change, but their website includes the simple note, "We want to meet this moment."

  • It coincided with the release of a new song called "March March."

The big picture: They're not the first country group to change their name as a result of the nationwide protests against systemic racism. Lady Antebellum became Lady A earlier this month because of the word's connection to slavery.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 9,494,571 — Total deaths: 484,155— Total recoveries — 4,782,924Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m ET: 2,398,491 — Total deaths: 122,238 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. Public health: The surge is real, and it's everywhere — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  4. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  5. States: Texas pauses reopening as cases surge.
CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC Director Robert Redfield said.

White House meetings on Israeli annexations end with no decision

Discussions at the White House on the Trump administration's plan on how to handle possible Israeli annexations in the West Bank ended with no final decision, a U.S. official told me.

Why it matters: The fact there is no firm decision yet signals that the White House has decided to take a more cautious approach toward the issue. U.S. officials told me that talks with the Israelis will continue, but it is going to take more time.

