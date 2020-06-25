Country group Dixie Chicks changed their name Thursday to simply The Chicks due to the word's connection to a Civil War-era song linked to the Confederacy.

Why it matters: It comes amid a nationwide cultural shift, which has seen governments, companies and individuals around the country rethink names and symbols with links to racism.

While Dixie is a nickname for the South generally, "Dixie" is also a song that became popular via minstrel shows in the 1850s — ultimately becoming a de facto anthem of the Confederacy.

What they're saying: The band made no formal announcement about the change, but their website includes the simple note, "We want to meet this moment."

It coincided with the release of a new song called "March March."

The big picture: They're not the first country group to change their name as a result of the nationwide protests against systemic racism. Lady Antebellum became Lady A earlier this month because of the word's connection to slavery.