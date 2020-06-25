1 hour ago - Health

Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening, citing lack of guidelines for theme parks

Disneyland on March 17 in Los Angeles, California. The Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said. Photo: RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

California's Disneyland announced on Wednesday it would no longer reopen as planned on July 17, as the state is not expected to release specific guidelines for theme parks until after July 4.

Why it matters: Daily recorded coronavirus infections in California have continued to hit new highs this week, per the state's health department data.

What they're saying: "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disney said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Disney said it has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates to bring employees back to work. Those include pledges to increase safety protocols.
  • The Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said.

Go deeper

Axios
Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there had been 39,436 new novel coronavirus cases and 1,374 in 24 hours.

The big picture: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses. Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or face being fined.

Orion Rummler
Health

N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings

Gov. Roy Cooper at a Get Out the Vote event in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Gov. Roy Cooper said that face masks should be worn by everyone in public across North Carolina and paused the next phase of the state's reopening on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have continued to rise since last month, although there was a slight dip on Wednesday, according to state health department data.

Rebecca Falconer
Jun 24, 2020 - Health

Washington becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a March briefing in Seattle. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Tuesday a mandatory order requiring face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoors if physical distancing can't be maintained.

Driving the news: The order, effective Friday, comes as several counties across the state have reported increases in coronavirus cases, as local economies reopen from lockdown and states across the U.S. see spikes.

