Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening, citing lack of guidelines for theme parks

California's Disneyland announced on Wednesday it would no longer reopen as planned on July 17, as the state is not expected to release specific guidelines for theme parks until after July 4.

Why it matters: Daily recorded coronavirus infections in California have continued to hit new highs this week, per the state's health department data.

California on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

What they're saying: "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disney said in a statement on Wednesday.

Disney said it has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates to bring employees back to work. Those include pledges to increase safety protocols.

The Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said.

