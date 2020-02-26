46 mins ago - Economy & Business

Disney and Salesforce departures highlight intensifying CEO shuffle

Dion Rabouin

Bob Iger. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

A wave of CEO departures was announced Tuesday, as the chief executives of Mastercard, Salesforce, Thomson Reuters and Disney all had notice of their impending departures made official.

The big picture: The incredibly high-profile turnover announcements are part of what has become an emergent trend at the top of U.S. businesses over the past year.

  • CEO turnover hit a record high in January, with outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas declaring the moves were "skyrocketing to start 2020."

Driving the news: Disney CEO and Ithaca College alumnus Bob Iger will move into an executive chairman role at the company and be replaced by parks and resorts chairman Bob Chapek effective immediately.

  • Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block will step down, leaving Marc Benioff as the company's sole CEO.
  • Mastercard announced CEO Ajay Banga will move on at the start of next year and be replaced by chief product officer Michael Miebach.
  • Thomson Reuters announced CEO Jim Smith will be replaced by TPG senior adviser Steve Hasker, who formerly served as CEO of entertainment agency CAA and president of data firm Nielsen.

By the numbers: In January, 219 CEOs left their positions, a 37% increase from December when 160 CEOs departed.

  • January's new record high also was 27% higher than the previous monthly record of 172, which was set in October, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Of note: The timing of the announcements is odd, not just because four large companies announced them on the same day, but because they appear timed to drop while much of the public's attention is focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper: Bob Iger stuns media world with sudden departure as Disney CEO

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Bob Iger to step down as CEO of Disney

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday that it had named longtime Disney executive Bob Chapek as CEO Bob Iger's successor, effectively immediately. Iger will remain executive chairman of the company through 2021.

Why it matters: Iger is credited with having successfully turned around Disney’s animation and studio businesses and with the strategic acquisition of Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Most recently, he was the person behind Disney's successful launch of its Netflix rival Disney+.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business
Kia Kokalitcheva

Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Keith Block is stepping down as co-CEO of Salesforce, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff as the sole chief executive of the company once again.

The big picture: Block, who joined the company in 2013 from Oracle, was promoted to co-CEO less than two years ago to give Benioff more time to focus on other interests. Block will stay on as an adviser to Benioff, the company said.

Meanwhile: Salesforce separately agreed Tuesday to buy Vlocity, which makes cloud-based apps that run on Salesforce's signature platform, for $1.33 billion.

Keep ReadingArrow16 hours ago - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepping down

Randy Freer. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hulu

Hulu CEO Randy Freer is exiting the company, as Disney looks to further consolidate the streaming service into its own streaming department, Disney said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: The move is part of a greater integration of 21st Century Fox assets into the Walt Disney Company. Disney purchased most of Fox's entertainment assets last year for $71 billion. In a statement, Disney said that Hulu executives will now report directly into Disney's direct-to-consumer department business leads.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - Economy & Business