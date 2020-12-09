Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Powering economic opportunity

This channel features content produced by the Axios Brand Studio and Google.

Welcome to this recap of conversations from Google’s Powering Economic Opportunity: Digital Skills for the Future Workforce Expert Voices Live event.

Go deeper

Axios Studio
Oct 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Small business matters

This channel features content produced by the Axios Brand Studio and Google.

Welcome to this Axios-style Smart Brevity recap of conversations from Google’s Small Business Matters: The Digital Safety Net Expert’s Voice Live event.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

Ad market is recovering, thanks to Big Tech

Data: Magna; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The ad market only ended up falling about 4.2% in the U.S. this year, thanks to digital media.

Why it matters: Analysts were initially expecting double-digit growth declines, but stronger-than-expected spend in social media and digital video helped to stabilize the ad sector as a whole.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
26 mins ago - World

Biden and Netanyahu are on a collision course over Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The incoming Biden administration and the Israeli government are on a collision course over the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Why it matters: There is a growing gap between Biden’s stated intention to re-enter the deal and Israel’s expectations and public demands against it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow