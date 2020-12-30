U.S. unveils first dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers

For the first time, the highly influential dietary guidelines from the federal government feature recommendations for babies and toddlers

Why it matters: "The dietary guidelines, which are updated every five years ... shape school lunch programs, mold state and local health-promotion efforts, and influence what food companies produce," the Wall Street Journal notes.

The big picture: Babies should be fed exclusively breast milk for their first six months and receive a supplement of vitamin D.

Children under two should avoid added sugars and high levels of sodium at all costs.

No cake, ice cream candy, or chips should be given before their second birthday.

Between the lines: The latest guidelines declined to follow recommendations for cuts on sugar and alcohol intake, the Journal notes.

The advisory committee of researchers and doctors recommended cutting added sugars from 10% to 6% of daily calories. That was rejected.

They also advised lowering the recommendation for alcoholic drinks for men from 2 to 1 per day. That was rejected.

The other side: “[T}he new evidence is not substantial enough to support changes to quantitative recommendations for either added sugars or alcohol,” USDA deputy undersecretary Brandon Lipps said.