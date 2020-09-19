39 mins ago - Health

How the American diet worsens COVID-19

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans suffer from high levels of obesity — a disease that has made us more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: If the U.S. is going to make itself more resilient to the coronavirus, as well as other deadly health conditions, some experts argue we need to rethink the food system that has helped leave too many people dangerously overweight.

By the numbers: 42.4% of American adults had obesity as of 2018, up from 30.5% in 2000.

  • A recent meta-analysis found people with obesity who contracted COVID-19 were 113% more likely than people of healthy weight to end up in the hospital, 74% more likely to be admitted to the ICU, and 48% more likely to die.

What they're saying: "It's clear that COVID-19 is connected to food," Nancy Roman, CEO of Michelle Obama's nonprofit Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), told Axios.

Still, Roman does see some positive shifts brought about by the pandemic, including the rapid growth of online grocery delivery.

  • 45 states are participating in a USDA pilot program that allows people to use their food stamp benefits for online grocery purchases, which could help the more than 23 million Americans who live in food deserts find healthier produce.
  • But Roman worries the shift to online buying will leave some Americans vulnerable to targeted ads for unhealthy food. "A person of means who likes to have a kale smoothie would be optimized for it, but a low-income person eating at McDonalds or Popeyes would be optimized for that," she says.

Of note: In May, PHA launched its COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund in Denver, working with the city and other partners to provide 600,000 servings of fresh fruit and vegetables over the following three months, with plans for another 1.2 million servings through the next six months.

The bottom line: COVID-19 and obesity represent a pandemic on top of an epidemic, and they both deserve attention.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Ginsburg's seat

President Trump. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday morning that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court following her death Friday.

What he's saying: "We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," the president said, tagging the Republican Party. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 30,547,473 — Total deaths: 952,758— Total recoveries: 20,815,512Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,727,889 — Total deaths: 198,612 — Total recoveries: 2,556,465 — Total tests: 93,150,052Map.
  3. Politics: In reversal, CDC again recommends coronavirus testing for asymptomatic people.
  4. Health: The dwindling chances of eliminating COVID-19 — Massive USPS face mask operation called off.
  5. Business: Unemployment drop-off reverses course 1 million mortgage-holders fall through safety net.
  6. Education: At least 42% of school employees are vulnerable.
  7. World: Guatemalan president tests positive for COVID-19.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg along Supreme Court steps

Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

At the Supreme Court steps Friday night hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — singing in a candlelight vigil, with some in tears.

Details: If there is a singular mood at the Supreme Court tonight, it’s some kind of a daze manifested by silence. 

