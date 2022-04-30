Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The gap between the prices of diesel and regular gasoline has reached an all-time high.

Why it matters: The escalating price of diesel fuel is contributing to inflation, potentially driving up shipping costs as truckers seek to pass along the extra costs to their customers.

By the numbers: The average price of diesel fuel was $5.16 on Friday, more than a dollar more than gasoline — a record, according to fuel savings app GasBuddy.

The previous record was 98 cents in November 2008.

Between the lines: "Distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” wrote Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.