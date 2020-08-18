42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Diageo buys Ryan Reynolds' liquor brand in $610 million deal

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage

Diageo (LSE: DGE) agreed to buy Aviation American Gin, a liquor brand co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds. The deal is worth upwards of $610 million, including $335 million upfront and $275 million in sales-based milestones over 10 years.

Why it matters: This is Diageo's second stab at a celebrity-backed liquor brand, having previously paid upwards of $1 billion for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila, and comes as it's under severe earnings pressure due to bar and restaurant closures.

Details: The acquired entity is officially known as Davos Brands, and includes tequila, mezcal, and sake products in addition to AAG. Reynolds is expected to retain an equity position.

The bottom line: "The deal will expand Diageo’s presence in super-premium gin, which has surged in popularity over the past decade as small-batch variants of the spirit have been marketed in conjunction with upscale tonics such as Fever-Tree or mixed into popular cocktails such as the Negroni." — Thomas Buckley, Bloomberg

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate report finds Manafort passed campaign data to Russian intelligence officer

Paul Manafort. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which details "counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities."

Why it matters: The Republican endorsed, 996-page report goes further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign, and how the Kremlin was able to take advantage of the transition team's inexperience to gain access to sensitive information.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 21,918,920 — Total deaths: 774,769— Total recoveries: 13,916,722Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,444,554 — Total deaths: 170,564 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos poll: Democrats fear in-person campaigning, voting.
  4. Politics: Gov. Andrew Cuomo pens book on New York's COVID-19 response.
  5. Health: America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most — The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes.
  6. Business: Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities — Pandemic-driven relocations could drive the next phase of the real estate market.
Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

Finding meaning without fans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Neymar will play arguably the most important soccer match of his life today — in an empty stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

The state of play: Millions will watch on TV as the 28-year-old megastar tries to send PSG past RB Leipzig and into the club's first Champions League final, rewriting his narrative and adding to his legacy in the process.

