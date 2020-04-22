56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Betsy DeVos urges wealthy colleges to refund coronavirus stimulus aid

Marisa Fernandez

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday asked wealthy institutions to reject coronavirus emergency funding and requested that Congress change its eligibility requirements.

The big picture: Her statement comes one day after President Trump said Harvard University should pay back the $8.7 million in federal money it was due to receive from the Education Department via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Driving the news: Harvard announced Wednesday it will return the funds. The university said "it did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds."

"We are concerned that intense focus by politicians & others on Harvard in connection with the program may undermine participation in a relief effort Congress created & the president signed into law for the purpose of helping those whose financial challenges may be most severe."
— Harvard said in a statement

What DeVos is saying:

"Schools with large endowments should not apply for funds so more can be given to students who need support the most. It’s also important for Congress to change the law to make sure no more taxpayer funds go to elite, wealthy institutions."
— per a statement Wednesday

The state of play: The coronavirus relief package allocated about $14 billion to colleges and universities. Higher education has taken a financial hit from the pandemic, closing campuses and laying off employees.

  • In early April, DeVos sent a letter asking college and university presidents to consider allocating stimulus dollars to their states and regions that are in need rather than their institutions.
  • Stanford University said Tuesday it would not collect the $7.4 million it was due to receive under the CARES Act.



Rebecca Falconer

Trump says Harvard "is going to return" stimulus money

President Trump during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Harvard issued a statement denying the university had accepted stimulus money meant for small businesses after President Trump said Tuesday the school should return federal funding.

Driving the news: A reporter asked at Tuesday's White House briefing if other big businesses would be asked to return federal government dollars after Shake Shack announced Sunday the chain would hand back its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. "Harvard’s going to pay back the money," Trump said.

Ursula Perano

Bipartisan senators propose $500 billion for states in next coronavirus bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included in Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month provided direct payments to Americans and relief for small businesses, but did not include funds specifically intended to kickstart state economies that have been wiped out by the pandemic.

Jacob Knutson

FDA approves new at-home coronavirus test kits

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Wednesday that stay at-home coronavirus tests will help states increase their testing capabilities.

Why it matters: Increasing daily tests is a key requirement that states must reach before they can safely relax coronavirus lockdowns.

