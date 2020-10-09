2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The 2020 election angle to the Devon-WPX merger

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from a Goldman Sachs report; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Goldman Sachs note this week helps visualize one reason analysts believe Devon Energy's $2.6 billion merger with WPX Energy makes sense: It helps Biden-proof Devon to a degree.

The state of play: Goldman analysts looked at how much of various shale producers acreage in the prolific Permian Basin is on federal lands, since Joe Biden has pledged to thwart new oil-and-gas development there. Devon's federal lands exposure is one reason their shares "remain out of favor," Goldman notes, although WPX also has a decent — albeit much smaller — share of their acreage in federal areas.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trucking into the hydrogen era

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After years of unmet promises, hydrogen vehicles could finally be catching on. If so, it'll be a convoy of clean semi-trucks — not a bunch of quirky passenger cars — leading the way.

The big picture: We've been hearing about zero-emission, fuel-cell vehicles for decades as the answer to our worries about fossil fuels and climate change. But even now, the economic and practical challenges are still too difficult to overcome — except, perhaps, for commercial truck fleets.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter will flag premature claims about who won the 2020 election

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter said Friday it would be making a slew of significant new product and enforcement changes to help clamp down on misinformation leading up to the election.

Why it matters: It's the most aggressive set of changes that Twitter has rolled out to date to curb election-related misinformation on its platform.

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

