Detecting counterfeit whisky

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Photo: DEA/G.P. Cavallero

Physicists have figured out a way to determine the authenticity of rare whisky without opening the bottle, by using laser lights.

Why it matters: The demand for rare Scotch whisky has been rising in recent years, but so have reports of counterfeits. The new technology could help determine whether your four-figure single malt is actually rotgut — before you buy.

What's happening: In a recent paper, researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland (obviously) described a method of using spectroscopy on a whisky bottle, as Jennifer Ouellette reported in Ars Technica.

  • Scientists can shine a laser light into the whisky bottle, which breaks the light into a spectrum of wavelengths that correspond to different chemical compounds.
  • Those chemical compounds can be used to help determine the provenance of the whisky.
  • Because a glass bottle can produce a large spectral signal itself, interfering with the results, the researchers shaped the laser light into a ring, which reduced the noise from the bottle.

Of note: The Scotch Whisky Research Institute in Edinburgh (also obviously) is experimenting with portable spectrometers that workers could use to authenticate rare whiskeys.

Background: A 2018 study found a third of vintage Scottish whiskies tested in a lab were outright fakes or not from the year their labels indicated.

The bottom line: And that's why I drink bourbon.

The new politics of global warming

The 2020 election is both very different and very familiar when it comes to the politics of global warming and the stakes of the outcome.

Pinpointing climate change's role in extreme weather

Climate scientists are increasingly able to use computer models to determine how climate change makes some extreme weather more likely.

Big Tech takes the climate change lead

The tech industry is playing a growing role in fighting climate change, from zero-carbon commitments to investments in startups and pushing for the use of data to encourage energy efficiency.

