Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

In photos: Desmond Tutu remembered

Kierra Frazier

Flowers are seen next to a portrait of South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Dec. 26 after the news of Tutu's passing. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

People across South Africa and worldwide are remembering "moral compass" Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

Driving the news: Tutu, who helped bring down apartheid in South Africa, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

  • Tutu was also the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later became the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town. He was known for working tirelessly for racial justice and LBGTQ rights.
  • UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Tutu "a towering global figure for peace & justice."
  • Former President Obama described him as "a moral compass" and "universal spirit."

The big picture: Until Tutu's requiem Mass on Jan. 1, South Africa will hold a week of mourning, including the cathedral bell ringing for 10 minutes at noon local time for five days, per AP.

A woman poses for a photograph next to Tutu's statue at the Victoria and Albert Waterfront in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images
A poster of Tutu hangs at the Methodist Church after the news of his death, in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
A couple stands by a picture of Tutu outside St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images
Bystanders walk past the Cape Town City Hall lit in purple at night to honor Tutu following his death. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images
The front pages featuring Tutu collected from a store in London, England, on Dec. 27.
An image depicting Tutu is seen on the facade of the Cape Town City Centre on Dec. 26. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

TuAnh Dam
Dec 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Biden surprises patients at Children's National Hospital

President Biden. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden surprised patients at the Children's National Hospital on Friday for a Christmas Eve celebration.

Driving the news: First ladies typically visit the hospital's patients during the holidays, but the president joined her this year — the first time a sitting president joined his wife, according to AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
5 mins ago - Health

CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendations in half

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — What to expect from America's third year of COVID — Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up" — Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules — Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial — Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow