People across South Africa and worldwide are remembering "moral compass" Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in Cape Town on Sunday at the age of 90.

Driving the news: Tutu, who helped bring down apartheid in South Africa, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

Tutu was also the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later became the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town. He was known for working tirelessly for racial justice and LBGTQ rights.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Tutu "a towering global figure for peace & justice."

Former President Obama described him as "a moral compass" and "universal spirit."

The big picture: Until Tutu's requiem Mass on Jan. 1, South Africa will hold a week of mourning, including the cathedral bell ringing for 10 minutes at noon local time for five days, per AP.

A woman poses for a photograph next to Tutu's statue at the Victoria and Albert Waterfront in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

A poster of Tutu hangs at the Methodist Church after the news of his death, in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

A couple stands by a picture of Tutu outside St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Dec. 26. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

Bystanders walk past the Cape Town City Hall lit in purple at night to honor Tutu following his death. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

The front pages featuring Tutu collected from a store in London, England, on Dec. 27.