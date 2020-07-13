2 hours ago - Sports

DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts kick off weeklong firestorm

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

When Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted an anti-Semitic quote on Instagram last week, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, it set off a firestorm that built over a week.

What happened: Jackson first apologized within a day, claiming he "didn't realize what this passage was saying," but plenty of people jumped into the fray from various sports leagues to both defend and criticize him over the incident.

  • The quote's genesis is still a bit of a mystery, but the beliefs espoused are undeniably anti-Semitic in saying that white Jews "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Timeline:

  • Monday: After posting videos of noted anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, Jackson posts a passage falsely attributed to Hitler.
  • Tuesday: The Eagles publicly condemn Jackson's post, and he apologizes. Meanwhile, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement, defends DeSean, saying he was "speaking the truth."
  • Wednesday: Various NFL players, including Zach Banner and Mitchell Schwartz, post messages condemning anti-Semitism. Stephen Jackson doubles down on his defense of DeSean with anti-Semitic comments of his own, before later apologizing on CNN.
  • Thursday: Patriots WR Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, responds to Jackson's post and invites him to jointly tour the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
  • Friday: The Eagles fine Jackson an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, Jackson speaks with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg.

The bottom line: We'll never know Jackson's true feelings, but if the last few months have taught us anything, it's that systemic issues can often be as much a product of ignorance as outright evil or anything else.

Dan Primack
Health

SPACs are the new IPOs

Churchill Capital Corp. III has agreed to acquire health-cost management services provider Multiplan at an initial enterprise value of $11 billion, as such deals continue to proliferate as alternatives to IPOs.

Why it matters: This is the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, and also includes the largest private investment in public equity (PIPE) associated with a SPAC. Existing Multiplan owners like Hellman & Friedman and General Atlantic will roll over more than 75% of their collective stake, and own over 60% of the public company.

Kendall BakerFadel Allassan
Sports

Washington Redskins will change team name

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that the NFL team plans to change its name.

Why it matters: It brings an end to decades of debate around the name — considered by many to be racist toward Native Americans. The change was jumpstarted by nationwide protests against systemic racism in the U.S. this summer.

Fadel Allassan
Health

Houston public health system CEO says coronavirus situation is "dire"

Houston's coronavirus situation is "dire, and it's getting worse, seems like, every day," Harris Health System CEO and President Dr. Esmail Porsa said Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: Porsa said the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past." He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

