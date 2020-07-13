When Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted an anti-Semitic quote on Instagram last week, falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, it set off a firestorm that built over a week.

What happened: Jackson first apologized within a day, claiming he "didn't realize what this passage was saying," but plenty of people jumped into the fray from various sports leagues to both defend and criticize him over the incident.

The quote's genesis is still a bit of a mystery, but the beliefs espoused are undeniably anti-Semitic in saying that white Jews "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Timeline:

The bottom line: We'll never know Jackson's true feelings, but if the last few months have taught us anything, it's that systemic issues can often be as much a product of ignorance as outright evil or anything else.