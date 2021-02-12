Sign up for our daily briefing

Rent assistance in Des Moines goes unused due to COVID issues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There are roughly 200 rent vouchers for poor families going unused each month in DSM because of administrative headaches linked with the pandemic, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Low-income families have been hit hardest by pandemic-driven shutdowns, per the Pew Research Center. They need this help now more than ever.

The state of play: More than 3,200 low-income families in Des Moines receive Section 8 vouchers, a $15 million program administered by the city.

  • But he city has been unable to quickly process new applications as other families leave the program, leaving vouchers unfilled.
  • More than 500 families remain on a waiting list.
  • The average monthly assistance is $455.

What's happening: The city’s housing agency is located at Polk County River Place, a government building that has been closed to the general public throughout the pandemic.

  • The agency’s office is still open, but sees clients by appointment only.
  • Applicants are required by federal rules to watch a two-hour presentation. An online option wasn’t available until recently.
  • And staffing crunches have contributed to delays. Four of the office's five staffers were absent at one point in recent months for COVID-linked reasons.

Worth noting: A voucher program for 143 homeless veterans and another for foster kids aging out of the system have so far remained steady, agency director Chris Johansen told us. Other assistance has also been made available:

  • An eviction prevention program run by the Polk County Housing Trust Fund has contributed nearly $1.8 million in government allocations and private donations, helping roughly 1,000 households.
  • An additional $14 million in federal aid was announced yesterday for Des Moines and Polk County residents for as much as a year of rent assistance.

What's next: City housing staffers are trying to ramp up the program, but a lot depends on pandemic recovery. They’re currently filling about around 20 a month.

Of note: To increase housing opportunities, Des Moines passed an ordinance in 2019 that requires landlords to accept the vouchers.

  • A legislative effort would prohibit such mandates and — if passed — could complicate the city’s efforts.

Go deeper

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
23 hours ago - Axios Des Moines

The Polk County officials set to make more than Iowa's governor

Polk County Supervisors are getting a pay raise. Photo courtesy of Polk County

Polk County’s elected officials will get a 3% pay hike starting July 1, approved this week in a 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Driving the news: The increases were recommended by a county compensation board, which compared total compensation with like-sized counties.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to begin allowing migrants forced to wait in Mexico to enter U.S.

Asylum seekers wait on the international bridge from Mexico to the U.S. next to the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. Photo: John Moore via Getty Images

The Biden administration will soon slowly begin allowing asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexican border towns under former President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy to enter the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

Why it matters: President Biden has promised to end the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols program, as it is formally called, which forced tens of thousands of migrants into dangerous, squalid conditions in Mexico as they awaited court proceedings. DHS estimates that there are about 25,000 migrants in the MPP program who have active immigration court cases.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft, Google at war over news

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft and Google, longtime peaceful competitors, have turned on each other in what has recently become a heated battle over the future of news.

Details: Google on Thursday clawed back at Microsoft, arguing that the Seattle tech giant's support of an upcoming Australian news law is flawed and self-serving.

