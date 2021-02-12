Sign up for our daily briefing

The ebooks Des Moines has read throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Des Moines residents checked out 262,509 eBooks or eAudiobooks from the public library in 2020, library staffers told us.

By the numbers: That’s up more than 40% from the previous year, as physical circulation plummeted about 50%.

Top eBooks:

  1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  2. How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
  3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
  4. The Huntress by Kate Quinn
  5. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

Top eAudiobooks :

  1. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
  2. Becoming by Michelle Obama
  3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
  4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
  5. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 11, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

What (almost) $1 million can get you in Ankeny, Iowa

A drone photo of 6681 NE Berwick Dr., in Ankeny. Photo: Cliff Hanks courtesy of Carrie Phelps

Feeling cramped in your house? This 9,549 square-foot "shop house" in Ankeny has room inside for you *and* your four cars.

The intrigue: A shop house, aka a "shouse," has living and workspace areas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

Haley with Trump in 2018. Photo: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."

Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow