Des Moines residents checked out 262,509 eBooks or eAudiobooks from the public library in 2020, library staffers told us.

By the numbers: That’s up more than 40% from the previous year, as physical circulation plummeted about 50%.

Top eBooks:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett The Huntress by Kate Quinn White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

Top eAudiobooks :

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell Becoming by Michelle Obama Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

