Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines is set to see massive swings in property values

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Hotels, bars and restaurants will lose 30% of their value in upcoming reassessments, Polk County assessor Randy Ripperger said in a meeting Wednesday with the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa.

By the numbers: The value of homes, multi-residential properties and warehouses will go way up as compared to 2019 — 8%, 22% and 35%, respectively— according to the preliminary assessments.

Why it matters: Your property value is one of the main factors determining how much you owe in taxes.

  • Property taxes are also critical in determining local government budgets and funding for things like police and fire services.

Driving the news: The pandemic, low interest rates and historically low available housing inventory are all playing a part, Ripperger said. His other highlights:

  • The hospitality industry — which also includes theaters and health & recreational properties — was the only sector to drop in value. (He believes hotels won't fully recover until 2023 or 2024.)
  • Strong housing sales and strength in most business sectors means the value of all taxable real estate in the county will increase.

What they're saying: "I think, all-in-all, this is really good news for local governments," Ripperger said at the meeting. "Our tax bases are going to grow. I don't think they're going to take a huge hit like they did 10 years ago from the recession of 2008-2009."

What’s next: Notices of the new assessments will be mailed to property owners before April 1. You can protest. Details are here.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Linh TaJason Clayworth
Feb 17, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Lawsuits against Des Moines cops could get pricey for taxpayers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Des Moines, Iowa recently hired three lawyers at $150 an hour to represent police in two high-profile lawsuits alleging misconduct, according to city documents.

Why it matters: Taxpayer costs for litigation and potential settlements in the cases could be significant. And the lawsuits could influence long-running tensions between police and the public.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls — Government seized 10 million fake N95 masks — Health security to play big role in returning workforces.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. administering 1.7 million vaccine doses per day — Storm causes "widespread delays" of COVID vaccine shipments.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths — Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandal.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's first "human challenge trial" — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines — How countries amplify COVID disinformation.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign enlisted influencer marketing firm

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

In the second half of 2020, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign shelled out seven figures to an influencer marketing business linked to his White House’s former chief digital officer.

Why it matters: The payments bought promotion from prominent conservative brands and social media personalities, showing how campaigns are exploring new, often more opaque digital advertising channels as large social media companies crack down on political ads.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow