Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Lawsuits against Des Moines cops could get pricey for taxpayers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Des Moines, Iowa recently hired three lawyers at $150 an hour to represent police in two high-profile lawsuits alleging misconduct, according to city documents.

Why it matters: Taxpayer costs for litigation and potential settlements in the cases could be significant. And the lawsuits could influence long-running tensions between police and the public.

The lawsuits allege:

  • Video evidence was previously withheld that shows officers made an illegal stop that resulted in the conviction of a Black man for a traffic offense.
  • People were wrongly tear-gassed, beaten and arrested by at least 16 officers in last year’s civil unrest that followed George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Worth noting: Multiple other lawsuits against Des Moines police are pending — and some name a few of the same officers.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 16, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Popularity of delivery apps soars in Des Moines despite restaurant struggles

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Companies like DoorDash have become popular in the Des Moines marketplace thanks to the pandemic.

The big picture: Sales through the delivery service have more than doubled since the pandemic hit about a year ago, per consumer analytics company Second Measure. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy in the restaurant world.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jason Clayworth
Feb 16, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Former Iowa Democratic Party chairman speaks out on caucus chaos

Troy Price answered media questions in the aftermath of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 7, 2020. Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

Iowa's first-caucus status was a target by those who wanted to butt ahead of Iowa long before the botched 2020 event, Troy Price, the former Iowa Democratic Party chairman who resigned under pressure, told Axios on Monday. That included some people from within Democratic circles, he said.

Driving the news: Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Iowa's first-in-the-nation status is "unacceptable" in an explosive new interview published Sunday by the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow