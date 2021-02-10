Sign up for our daily briefing

The challenge ahead for Des Moines hotels

Data: STR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite a devastating dip in business due to the pandemic, Des Moines hotels are starting to see small gains from events like the Feb. 2-4 Iowa Ag Expo and the State Wrestling Championships set to take place later this month.

The big picture: Bouncing back to pre-pandemic occupancy rides on the success of the vaccine rollout, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

The state of play: About half of the metro area’s 21,000 tourism and service industry jobs have been at least temporarily lost during the pandemic, Edwards said.

  • While no hotels have yet closed, Edwards thinks some of the smaller ones could be in trouble if the pandemic recovery stalls.
  • "A hotel downtown and on a normal day ... would probably have about 200 employees from housekeeping to restaurant banquet people, but my guess today is they might have 30 in there," he added.

Linh TaJason Clayworth
Feb 9, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Men account for just 31% of Iowa's vaccinations so far

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The majority of Iowans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are women, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Why it matters: Overlooking any group or segment of our community in vaccine distribution could exacerbate death rates among those groups and thwart pandemic recovery for all of us.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Sobering science shows world is woefully behind on Paris climate goals

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Two new studies offer a rough one-two punch on climate change — showing the lagging efforts to meet the Paris Agreement's targets and the health effects of the world's current fossil-heavy energy system.

Driving the news: An analysis in the journal Communications Earth & Environment sheds light on what it would take to hold global temperature rise under 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
19 mins ago - World

Saudi foreign minister meets with Biden's Yemen envoy

Faisal Bin Farhan. Photo: Mazen Mahdi/AFP via Gety

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan met in Riyadh on Wednesday with the new U.S. envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking.

Why it matters: The Saudi government is sending signals that it's ready to cooperate on Yemen and make improvements on human rights in an effort to avoid a crisis with President Biden.

