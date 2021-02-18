Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The total number of rides were increasing on Des Moines' public transit system. Then the pandemic hit.
What happened: Social distancing and remote work/schooling led to overall monthly ride decreases between 50-60% as compared to the previous year.
The impact: DART cut the number of express routes in response to the decrease in demand.
- But service on regular routes is operating at near normal.
- The system is seeing nearly 6,000 rides each weekday in our metro.
- One benefit to fewer riders: Social distancing is easier.
The big picture: Multiple studies show public transportation is generally safer than many feared last year.
- Yes, but: Masks are a must. Not to freak you out, but take a look at this fascinating interactive graphic from the New York Times showing how viral particles spread by a maskless person on a subway.
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.