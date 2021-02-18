The total number of rides were increasing on Des Moines' public transit system. Then the pandemic hit.

What happened: Social distancing and remote work/schooling led to overall monthly ride decreases between 50-60% as compared to the previous year.

The impact: DART cut the number of express routes in response to the decrease in demand.

But service on regular routes is operating at near normal.

The system is seeing nearly 6,000 rides each weekday in our metro.

One benefit to fewer riders: Social distancing is easier.

The big picture: Multiple studies show public transportation is generally safer than many feared last year.

Yes, but: Masks are a must. Not to freak you out, but take a look at this fascinating interactive graphic from the New York Times showing how viral particles spread by a maskless person on a subway.

