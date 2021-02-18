Coyotes may be hanging out in Des Moines

Waterbury neighbors with outside pets were recently warned by a DSM resident using Nextdoor that coyotes have been howling and are hunting in her backyard.

The state of play: There is indeed a likelihood that the wild dogs are in your neighborhood, Polk County Conservation director Rich Leopold told Jason.

But the potential for coyote conflict with domestic pets is slim, Leopold said.

Free-roaming cats are the most vulnerable.

City Fidos are generally leashed or in fenced areas and are typically safe.

Preferred coyote snacks: Mice, voles, squirrels, rabbits and small birds.

Our thought bubble: Keep your pets well secured, relax and enjoy the coyote serenade.

