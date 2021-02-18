Sign up for our daily briefing

Coyotes may be hanging out in Des Moines

Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Waterbury neighbors with outside pets were recently warned by a DSM resident using Nextdoor that coyotes have been howling and are hunting in her backyard.

The state of play: There is indeed a likelihood that the wild dogs are in your neighborhood, Polk County Conservation director Rich Leopold told Jason.

But the potential for coyote conflict with domestic pets is slim, Leopold said.

  • Free-roaming cats are the most vulnerable.
  • City Fidos are generally leashed or in fenced areas and are typically safe.

Preferred coyote snacks: Mice, voles, squirrels, rabbits and small birds.

Our thought bubble: Keep your pets well secured, relax and enjoy the coyote serenade.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Linh TaJason Clayworth
Feb 17, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Lawsuits against Des Moines cops could get pricey for taxpayers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Des Moines, Iowa recently hired three lawyers at $150 an hour to represent police in two high-profile lawsuits alleging misconduct, according to city documents.

Why it matters: Taxpayer costs for litigation and potential settlements in the cases could be significant. And the lawsuits could influence long-running tensions between police and the public.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls — Government seized 10 million fake N95 masks — Health security to play big role in returning workforces.
  2. Vaccine: U.S. administering 1.7 million vaccine doses per day — Storm causes "widespread delays" of COVID vaccine shipments.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths — Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandal.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.K. to infect healthy people with COVID for world's first "human challenge trial" — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines — How countries amplify COVID disinformation.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign enlisted influencer marketing firm

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

In the second half of 2020, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign shelled out seven figures to an influencer marketing business linked to his White House’s former chief digital officer.

Why it matters: The payments bought promotion from prominent conservative brands and social media personalities, showing how campaigns are exploring new, often more opaque digital advertising channels as large social media companies crack down on political ads.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

