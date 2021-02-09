Sign up for our daily briefing

Tips for landing a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Des Moines

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

I spent a week setting my alarm for 11:55 p.m. to wake up every night, furiously refreshing Hy-Vee's immunization page to land a vaccination appointment in Des Moines for my parents.

State of play: They got in through the Polk County Health Department and got their first doses on Feb. 1! These are my sleep-deprived tips for landing an appointment.

Polk County Health Department: Have your name, DOB, address and health insurance information ready to go. And turn on your browser's autofill to save time.

  • Spots are opening at noon this Friday. (Refresh this page around that time and be prepared to move fast.)

Hy-Vee: Search through each store on the site regularly and at different times of the day. (Don't bother filling in your personal info until you see a spot.)

  • When I called around, pharmacists were mixed regarding what time to check online. Some suggested 9-10am or even midnight.
  • Appointments are scheduled seven days out.

Medicap Pharmacy is currently focusing on second doses for health care workers, said John Forbes, Medicap Urbandale owner.

  • He suggests seniors come into the pharmacy and fill out paperwork so they can be called when vaccines are available. Sometimes there are extra doses at the end of the day that must be used before they expire.

Walgreens and CVS have limited appointments for Iowans 65+, though they also require tedious frequent webpage refreshing.

Your doctor: Some primary care facilities, like UnityPoint Health and Broadlawns Medical Center, are giving vaccines to their patients. Call and ask them specifics about their plans and when they're expecting supply.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
20 hours ago - Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Dave Lawler, author of World
14 hours ago - World

The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines

At the market in Dar es Salaam. Photo: Ericky Boniphace/AFP via Getty

A number of countries around the world have fudged official coronavirus statistics, shared artificially sunny outlooks about the pandemic, or cracked down on reports that counter the official narrative.

Zoom in: But no country has taken coronavirus denial to the extent of Tanzania — which is not only denying that it has a single case, but it's also rejecting vaccines.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
