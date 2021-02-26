Des Moines residents turn to golf as COVID escape

Des Moines' three golf courses experienced a significant surge in business in 2020, a financial report sent to the city council last week shows.

The reason is no surprise: It’s an activity where social distancing comes naturally, Parks and Rec director Ben Page said in a memo to the DSM City Council.

The big picture: DSM’s increase in rounds played — 31% — was more than double the national figure (14%), according to The National Golf Foundation.

