Des Moines residents turn to golf as COVID escape

Data: Des Moines Parks and Recreation; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Des Moines' three golf courses experienced a significant surge in business in 2020, a financial report sent to the city council last week shows.

The reason is no surprise: It’s an activity where social distancing comes naturally, Parks and Rec director Ben Page said in a memo to the DSM City Council.

The big picture: DSM’s increase in rounds played — 31% — was more than double the national figure (14%), according to The National Golf Foundation.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Linh TaJason Clayworth
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Prices will climb even higher for new homes in Des Moines

A newly constructed home from Hubbell Homes' Discover Series. Photo courtesy of Hubbell Homes

We're nearly a year out from the start of the pandemic, but the material costs for new home construction are still abnormally high, according to Rachel Flint, vice president of Hubbell Homes.

Why it matters: Those costs will be absorbed into homes under construction this year, meaning already sky-high prices will rise in the future.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Greene, Iowa butcher shop takes meat hyperlocal

A cut of meat from West Forty Market. Photo courtesy of West Forty Market

West Forty Market, a rural butcher shop in Greene, is opening a new 1,200 square-foot store in uptown Ankeny at 315 Southwest Maple.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the volatility of relying on national meatpacking plants, especially in the early days when consumers experienced meat shortages and price gouging.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
27 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.