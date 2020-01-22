Derek Jeter and Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter came one vote short of being the second-ever unanimous pick for the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, while Rockies legend Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honor.
The state of play: Jeter appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set last year by his longtime teammate Mariano Rivera.
- With 99.7% of the vote, Jeter moved past Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3%) for the second-highest vote count.
- Walker got 304 votes, six above the 75% needed and up from 54.6% last year. His 22% jump is the highest among the seven players to get into the Hall in their final year of eligibility, per ESPN.
More results:
- Curt Schilling was third with 278 votes (70%) in his eighth year on the ballot, an increase from 60.9% but still 20 votes shy.
- Roger Clemens (59.5% to 61%) and Barry Bonds (59.1% to 60.7%) barely saw an uptick. With two more years each on the ballot, this will likely come down to 2022, when they'll be joined by Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz.
- Omar Vizquel (42.8% to 52.6%) and Scott Rolen (17.2% to 35.3%) made big jumps.
