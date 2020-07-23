Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd in May, has been charged with "multiple tax-related felonies," Washington County prosecutors announced in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce from Derek Chauvin in June, was also charged after the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department launched a probe last month. The pair are accused of failing to file Minnesota income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019 and "fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019." They allegedly "underreported and underpaid taxes on income generated from various employments each year, and failed to pay proper sales tax on a vehicle purchased in Minnesota," per the statement.