Derek Chauvin faces multiple tax felony charges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd in May, has been charged with "multiple tax-related felonies," Washington County prosecutors announced in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce from Derek Chauvin in June, was also charged after the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department launched a probe last month. The pair are accused of failing to file Minnesota income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019 and "fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019." They allegedly "underreported and underpaid taxes on income generated from various employments each year, and failed to pay proper sales tax on a vehicle purchased in Minnesota," per the statement.

China launches ambitious mission on journey to Mars

A time-lapse of Martian weather in 2018. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

China's latest mission to Mars, which includes a lander, rover and orbiter, launched to the Red Planet Thursday.

Why it matters: If the mission is successful, China will become only the second nation after the U.S. to operate a rover on the surface of Mars.

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

