Lawsuit alleges Minnesota jail only allowed white officers to guard Derek Chauvin

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Eight Minnesota correctional officers filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming they were banned from guarding Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, because the jail superintendent would only permit white officers to guard him, NBC News reports.

The state of play: Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail after being taken into custody on May 29. The attorney representing the eight officers of color called them "highly trained, experienced professionals" and said they were “humiliated and debased” by the jail's decision to bar them from their duties.

  • The officers "were just as well equipped as their white counterparts to perform their work duties on May 29," attorney Bonnie Smith argued in a statement to NBC.

The other side: The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office claims that only three officers were reassigned and that it only lasted a total of 45 minutes, according to NBC. Ramsey County Jail superintendent Steve Lydon said in a statement:

"Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin. Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings.”

What to watch: The officers are asking for monetary compensation and racial bias trainings for jail employees. They're also demanding a public apology and for supervising staff to face repercussions.

  • "Their primary goal is to make sure it doesn’t happen again," Smith said.
  • "If [Lydon] is really trying to protect my clients from racial trauma, he shouldn’t be segregating them on the basis of skin color," Smith added. "He isn’t preventing racial trauma — he is creating it."

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,857,137 — Total deaths: 465,475 — Total recoveries — 4,393,301Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,268,093 — Total deaths: 119,854 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,566,553Map.
  3. Public health: "It's like a forest fire": Infectious-disease expert says virus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall — Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb urges public to wear masks, warns of "exponential growth" next week.
  4. States: U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1
  5. Trump: White House adviser claims Trump was joking about telling officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
  6. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate prepares for showdown over police reform bill

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats are debating how to deal with the GOP police reform bill, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) intends to bring to a vote this week.

The state of play: Some Democrats want to negotiate to push Republicans to include an outright ban on police chokeholds and stronger federal control of police training and accountability. Others are indicating they don’t trust McConnell to negotiate in good faith and would rather oppose this legislation and risk being labeled obstructionists.

Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff says House Intelligence Committee may pursue Bolton testimony

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that allegations from John Bolton's new book that President Trump was willing to alter trade policies on China in exchange for help with his re-election bid are a "perfect echo of his misconduct with Ukraine."

Flashback: During the closing arguments of Trump's impeachment trial in February, Schiff — the House's lead impeachment manager — famously said on the Senate floor: "He will not change and you know it. What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat? I will tell you: 100%."

