Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond, court documents show.

Why it matters: The May killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, set off months of protests and unrest across the U.S. Video of the incident shows Chauvin pinning Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds as the handcuffed Black man cried out, "I can't breathe," before going unresponsive.

The big picture: Chauvin and three other officers involved were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Chauvin faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
  • The other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter, per AP. They were each previously released on $750,000 bonds.
  • It was unclear where Chauvin got the money to post the $1 million bond, per AP, which reported that a spokesperson for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed the group did not provide funds.
  • Per the conditions of his release, Chauvin must attend all court appearances, cannot have any contact — direct or indirect — with members of Floyd's family, cannot work in law enforcement or security, and cannot have any firearms ammunition.

What they're saying: The lawyers for Floyd's family, prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said in a statement later on Wednesday that Chauvin's release "is a painful reminder to George Floyd's family that we are still far from achieving justice for George."

  • "The system of due process worked for Chauvin and afforded him his freedom while he awaits trial. In contrast, George Floyd was denied due process, when his life was ended over a $20 bill," the lawyers added.
  • "There was no charge, no arrest, no hearing, no bail. Just execution. Although George Floyd was denied justice in life, we will not rest until he is afforded full justice in death. The civil litigation team looks forward to our day in court.”

What's next: The trial for all four former officers is tentatively set for March, but the judge is weighing a motion to try the cases separately, per AP.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the statement from Floyd's family lawyers.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 mins ago - Technology

Facebook says it will block political ads after the polls close

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook says it plans to temporarily stop running all social issue, electoral, or political ads in the U.S. after the polls close on November 3.

Why it matters: The notice comes two weeks after Google informed its advertisers that it would implement a similar rule.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to watch for in tonight's vice presidential debate

Workers install plexiglass barriers onstage ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is quickly turning what was expected to be a buttoned-up vice presidential debate into a TV spectacle.

Why it matters: The stakes are much higher tonight. President Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis is a stark reminder that the VP isn’t just an understudy waiting in the wings. With both presidential candidates in their 70s, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris' roles are more important than ever.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's spy chief releases new batch of Russia docs to Justice Department

Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has approved the release to the Department of Justice of a large binder full of documents to assist a review of the Obama administration's handling of the Trump-Russia investigation, according to a source with direct knowledge of the materials and confirmed by Ratcliffe.

Why it matters: The release, which is being revealed publicly for the first time today, comes as President Trump is urging his agencies to expedite the release of materials that he believes will be politically advantageous to him.

