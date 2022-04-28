Derek Chauvin appeals conviction in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, court documents show.

Driving the news: Chauvin's attorneys argue the jury was swayed by Black Lives Matter protests at the time when it convicted Chauvin, and that media reports before the trial intimidated jurors into making that decision.

Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to serve 22.5 years.

Details: Chauvin is asking the Minnesota Court of Appeals to reverse his convictions and give him a new trial. He also seeks a change of venue.