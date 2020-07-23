Denver small business owner: COVID closures enabled business practices review

The coronavirus shutdown gave a Denver-based coffee shop and others who weathered the hiatus a slight advantage, its owner said Thursday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Ryan Cobbins, owner of Coffee at the Point, said businesses like his that held steady during the shutdown had the opportunity to review their practices while they weren't serving customers.

Details: Cobbins said he spent the downtime "getting to know process and procedures, getting to know our staff on a deeper level, reviewing our vendors and so forth."