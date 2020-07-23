1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Denver small business owner: COVID closures enabled business practices review

Photo: Axios screenshot

The coronavirus shutdown gave a Denver-based coffee shop and others who weathered the hiatus a slight advantage, its owner said Thursday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Ryan Cobbins, owner of Coffee at the Point, said businesses like his that held steady during the shutdown had the opportunity to review their practices while they weren't serving customers.

Details: Cobbins said he spent the downtime "getting to know process and procedures, getting to know our staff on a deeper level, reviewing our vendors and so forth."

  • The coffee shop owner said his business opened in 2010, during the previous recession.
  • We've already stretched our muscle in terms of dealing with some significant challenges," Cobbins said. "Everything's about perspective."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 15,291,554 — Total deaths: 625,005 — Total recoveries — 8,711,047Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,998,259 — Total deaths: 143,495 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released to home confinement

Michael Cohen in New York City on May 21. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to be released from prison and into home confinement, ruling that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Catch up quick: Cohen was released from federal prison in New York in May to serve his three-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was imprisoned again this month after officials said he refused the conditions of his home confinement, including by writing his book. The judge ruled that DOJ's actions curbed Cohen's First Amendment rights.

Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

