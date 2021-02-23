Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.
Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.
Between the lines: The pandemic may be boosting Denver's status, according to a new study that looks at the best places to live when it comes to job growth, increased wages, broadband access and innovation.
- Of note: The 2021 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index, released last week, ranked Denver as the 11th highest-performing city — seven spots ahead of where it landed on the list last year.
Details: Denver climbed up the ranks, in part, because of its "stellar" wage growth, the Denver Business Journal reports.
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.