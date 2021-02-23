It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.

Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.

Between the lines: The pandemic may be boosting Denver's status, according to a new study that looks at the best places to live when it comes to job growth, increased wages, broadband access and innovation.

Of note: The 2021 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index, released last week, ranked Denver as the 11th highest-performing city — seven spots ahead of where it landed on the list last year.

Details: Denver climbed up the ranks, in part, because of its "stellar" wage growth, the Denver Business Journal reports.

