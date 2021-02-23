Sign up for our daily briefing

Denver is a top destination for those leaving San Francisco

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.

Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.

Between the lines: The pandemic may be boosting Denver's status, according to a new study that looks at the best places to live when it comes to job growth, increased wages, broadband access and innovation.

  • Of note: The 2021 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index, released last week, ranked Denver as the 11th highest-performing city — seven spots ahead of where it landed on the list last year.

Details: Denver climbed up the ranks, in part, because of its "stellar" wage growth, the Denver Business Journal reports.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

John Frank, author of Denver
Feb 22, 2021 - Axios Denver

Denver breaks from Colorado's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Gov. Jared Polis, front, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, left, announce COVID-19 restrictions in November. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver is preparing to play a bigger role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and is setting its own priority list rather than follow the dictates from Gov. Jared Polis.

The big picture: Mayors across the country are demanding a direct supply of the vaccine, which currently is being allocated through states. Hancock raised the issue on a recent call with Vice President Kamala Harris and again in a letter Thursday to the Biden administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Brianna Crane
Feb 22, 2021 - Axios Denver

What $500K gets you in Denver's real estate market

Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions

The average home close price in Denver was $550K in January, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $500K in different Denver neighborhoods.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Feb 19, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of health care in the Rockies

Axios hosts a conversation Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12:30pm MT on the future of health care in Denver, featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price.

