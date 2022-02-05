Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Nick Shore during an NHL game in Toronto in 2021. Photo: Claus Andersen/Getty Images
When one door closes, another opens — and this year it opened in a big way for Nick Shore, a Denver native who's going for gold on the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team.
Driving the news: After the NHL decided to keep players from competing in the 2022 Games to avoid COVID-19 and play catch-up thanks to matches postponed by the virus, Shore got a call.
- It was his agent, who happens to be his older brother, telling him to get ready for Beijing.
What he's saying: The Olympics are "something that everyone grows up watching," he said, and "getting a chance to be a part of that is a dream come true."
Catch up quick: The 29-year-old star forward played at the University of Denver and makes his Olympic debut this year.
- He joins Team USA as the lead scorer in the Kontinental Hockey League and is one of the most experienced members of the group, whose average age is 25.
- Shore played with the Littleton Hawks and Colorado Thunderbirds as a kid — and much of his family still lives in Denver, including two of his three brothers.
Shore told Axios his hockey career has kept him away from his hometown for most of the past eight years, but he returns to Denver in the summers.
- "I'm obviously a bit biased because I'm from here, but it's hard to beat Denver for a lot of reasons," he said. "When the sun's out almost every day, it's tough to have bad days here."
State of play: Nerves had yet to kick in as Shore packed his bags for Beijing — but he expected that to change once he got to China.
- "It'll be a little nerve-wracking. But at the same time, I think that's good. It's mostly just excitement." Plus, the support he has from family and friends is "incredible."
What's next: Shore hopes to secure the gold, and said the team is strong enough to get there. But, for now, he told Axios his plan is to focus on the present.
- "Without looking too much forward, I'm just going to take everything in stride, really enjoy the moment and soak it all in while I'm here."
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.