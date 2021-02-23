Denver's pandemic crime spikes

Sign up for our daily briefing
The pandemic is generating its own type of crime wave in Denver.
The state of play: The majority of the 15 most common crimes in the city experienced increases in 2020 compared with the prior year, an Axios review of city data shows.
Details: The largest spikes included property crimes with vehicles being a top target for theft, break-ins, damage and stolen parts.
- In 2020, Denver experienced a 1,600% spike in theft of catalytic converters, an emission-controlling device located under your car that contains valuable metals.
- Car thefts in the Denver area jumped nearly 55% last year, compared to 2019, according to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.
What's happening: It's difficult to draw conclusions from year to year when it comes to crime rates, but research shows crime traditionally increases during hard economic times.
- Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman told Axios that "pandemic-related emotional stressors and financial insecurity are contributing to increases in crime."
