Dentistry fueled the health care sector's May jobs bump

A dentist in Maine wearing a mask while working with a patient in March. Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Health care — specifically dentistry — was a major reason Friday's jobs report blew away economists’ expectations.

By the numbers: Of the 312,000 jobs the health care sector added in May, 245,000 were in dentists' offices.

Yes, but: Since the coronavirus lockdowns started, almost 1.2 million people who work in health care, especially those who work in administrative roles in outpatient settings, still have lost their jobs.

The bottom line: Providers are eager to get patients back in their offices and hospitals, sometimes advertising they are resuming elective procedures.

  • That's starting to happen with tooth procedures and routine cleanings, which necessitated rehiring laid-off employees. But volumes still don't appear to be anywhere close to what they were previously.

Go deeper: Doctors Without Borders aids U.S. health care workers treating the coronavirus, including in N.Y and Fla.

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

Amy Harder
Civil rights leaders call for more diverse oil and gas industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America’s leading civil rights leaders are calling on the oil and gas industry — dominated by white men — to hire more women and people of color.

Why it matters: The effort, led by Rev. Jesse Jackson and National Urban League President Marc Morial, has been underway for weeks, though the topic has taken on a new urgency in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Caitlin Owens
Coronavirus racial disparities on display in the nation's capital

Data: District of Columbia Government and U.S. Census Bureau; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus — a reflection of racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

The big picture: The virus's racial disparities around the country are a result of other longstanding inequities in health, housing, employment, income and other aspects of society.

