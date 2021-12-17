Sign up for our daily briefing

Democrats eye last-ditch effort to pass pathways to citizenship

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Majority Whip Dick Durbin. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats are eyeing a way to overrule the Senate parliamentarian and provide pathways to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants — but it will depend on the caucus, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), sticking together.

Why it matters: Providing protections for undocumented immigrants has been a central focus for Congressional Democrats. Failing could cost some needed political points heading into what are expected to be brutal midterm elections.

  • Next steps are expected to be discussed in a special caucus lunch on Friday, according to a Senate aide.
  • Democrats will ultimately need 50 votes to include pathways to citizenship in the $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure package.
  • Two earlier proposals including pathways to citizenship failed the Byrd rule, which requires provisions to be primarily budget-related to be passed through the reconciliation process.

What they're saying: Following a third rejection from the Senate rules referee on Thursday night, Senate Democratic leaders issued a statement, hinting at an attempt to go around the parliamentarian.

  • "[W]e will pursue every means to achieve a path to citizenship in the Build Back Better Act,” they said.

What we're watching: A final plan has not been decided on. But pro-immigration advocates are hoping Democrats take advantage of the opportunity and Senate rules to get pathways to citizenship done.

  • Other potential options include watering down the immigration provisions even further to get it past the parliamentarian and into the package through an amendment.
  • The latest rejected proposal did not include pathways to citizenship, but deportation protections and work permits for millions of undocumented immigrants.
  • If Democrats decide to side-step the parliamentarian, advocates involved expect they will look at full pathways to citizenship by changing the immigrant registry date — the "plan B" option which was also rejected.

Between the lines: It would be a long and complicated process with an initial vote requiring 41 Senate Democrats to agree to overrule the Senate parliamentarian.

  • That would need to be followed by a vote on the inclusion of any immigration provision, which would require a simple majority.

The big picture: Even if Democrats manage to get enough support to overrule the parliamentarian, the pathways to citizenship would still rely on Manchin's ultimate support of the roughly $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure package.

  • Concerns from Manchin have forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to delay bringing the bill to the floor until next year.

Go deeper

Sophia CaiStef W. Kight
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Parliamentarian rejects Dems' immigration provisions for 3rd time

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats got another "no" from the parliamentarian on Thursday for their latest plan to provide protections for undocumented immigrants in the $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure bill, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Why it matters: Democrats have promised to pursue immigration reform through legislation that's also focused on expanding the social safety net and addressing climate change. But it's unclear if there is a remaining pathway.

Go deeper
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Go deeper
Shawna Chen
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden acknowledges Build Back Better bill likely won't be passed this year

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday that his discussions with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the Build Back Better agenda will continue into next week, all but guaranteeing the Senate won't vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year.

Driving the news: Biden and Manchin are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the package should be funded, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Go deeper