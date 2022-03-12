Why it matters: The slow death of landmark voting rights legislation this year dealt a huge blow to progressive election reform efforts. Some leaders in the space are sketching out a "Plan B."

Democrats are sketching out plans — and soliciting funds — to prevent future efforts to undermine and reverse legitimate U.S. elections, Axios has learned.

They're briefing high-dollar donors on the initiatives and organizations that need funding.

They are strategizing efforts to elect thousands of local election administrators across the country.

And they are working to sideline conservative legal forces integral to former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Driving the news: The newest effort is a plan to elect 5,000 "pro-democracy" election administrators to local posts across the country.

The initiative, unveiled this week, is called Clerk Work.

Prominent progressive groups, including Run For Something and Open Democracy PAC, are spearheading the effort.

A Tuesday unveiling event also featured remarks from prominent Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias and Guy Cecil, who chairs the super PAC Priorities USA.

None of the individuals or organizations involved responded to Axios' requests for more information.

Clerk Work is being pitched as progressives' "plan B for democracy," according to an email last week promoting the event.

It promises to "fight back against the anti-democratic forces that are seeking to undermine our national elections at the local level."

Between the lines: Racial justice advocates have noted that Trump-led conspiracy theories focused on cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta and Milwaukee as supposed hotbeds of vote manipulation. They say that focus underscores what they see as the racial nature of election subversion efforts.

"Who exactly was assumed too incompetent to run a clean election or crime-prone and disloyal enough to intentionally manipulate the system? It was Black elections officials and voters in Black population centers," said NAACP president Sherrilyn Ifill during congressional testimony in January.

What they're saying: "I think voters of color have a lot to fear from unfair election administration," said Rick Hasen, a U.C. Irvine law professor and the author of "Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy."

"In the 2016 and 2020 elections, efforts to disenfranchise and demobilize voters were targeted at minorities, especially African Americans. Disinformation related to voting circulated in Chinese and Spanish on WeChat, WhatsApp, etc.," Hasen tells Axios.

He also pointed to Trump rhetoric surrounding the election. "When President Trump falsely claimed voter fraud cost him the 2020 election, he targeted cities with large minority populations."

The big picture: Clerk Works' unveiling comes as high-dollar progressive donors strategize how to build a political and policy infrastructure to oppose election subversion efforts.

Some of those donors huddled on a virtual conference call last week to discuss the challenges.

"Since the unsuccessful attempts to undermine the election certification process in 2020 into 2021, the threat of election sabotage by actors involved in certifying or administering elections has only deepened," warned the Democracy Funders Network, which organized the call, in an email invitation.

As progressives work to build up their own infrastructure, they're also taking aim at institutions and individuals on the right seen as integral to Trump-led efforts to undermine the last presidential election.