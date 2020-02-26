48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: The South Carolina Democratic debate

Ursula Perano

Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks and Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens while Tom Steyer makes a point at the tenth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Candidates spoke past their allotted time, punched the air, talked over each other and at times looked into the camera and directly addressed the American public and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, the last before Saturday's primary and Super Tuesday a few days following.

Why it matters: South Carolina's contest on Saturday is a measure of African-American support for the 2020 contenders. It's the make-or-break state for former Vice President Joe Biden after he underperformed in the first three contests. It's also a chance to check Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which has eaten into Biden's lead in the state and propelled Sanders to the front of the pack.

Here's a look at the scene:

CBS News hosted Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, with Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell moderating. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Biden's supporters rallied for the candidate outside the debate, the Gaillard Center. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
The candidates included billionaire Tom Steyer, who had failed to qualify for the last debate. Photo: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images.
Reporters watch the debate from the spin room. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images.
Sanders and Biden together on stage. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Former second lady Jill Biden works the crowd ahead of the debate. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who'd been the main target of last week's debate, took some hits. His nondisclosure agreements were raised, as well as his record on stop-and-frisk. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.
Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar try to gain the moderators' attention to make a point. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

A woman sells Democratic presidential candidate signs outside SNHU arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, during the party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.

The big picture: Polls place former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

