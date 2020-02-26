22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders to Putin: You won't interfere in any more elections if I'm president

Ursula Perano

Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the debate stage Tuesday, stating, "If I'm president of the United States, trust me, you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

The big picture: It was unveiled last week that Russia has been interfering to boost Sanders' campaigns in an apparent attempt to strengthen President Trump's bid for reelection. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said that "Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that's why Russia is helping [Sanders] get elected.

  • Competitors for the Democratic nomination targeted Sanders on Tuesday. He's the front-runner and has gained momentum in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary Saturday.

Watch:

